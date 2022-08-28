A 29-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning in a 2-vehicle crash on Route 13 near Seaford.
The woman was driving her SUV on Route 13 northbound near Camp Road around 6:10 a.m. when she swerved to try to avoid hitting a pickup truck moving at a slower speed, Delaware State Police said.
The SUV hit the truck, spun and flipped over, ending up on its wheels in the median, and the pickup truck, which initally stopped on the shoulder, later left the scene and was found unoccupied elswhere in the Seaford area.
The SUV driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police are withholding the Seaford resident's name until family are notified.
Route 13 was closed in the area for about 4 hours after the crash, which is still under investigation by Troop 7's Collision Reconstruction Unit.