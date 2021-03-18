Hockessin crash 031721
A 53-year old woman was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon, March 17, 2021, in Hockessin involving a tractor trailer.

Hockessin firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded to the wreck with reported entrapment shortly after 3 p.m. at Route 41 and Valley Road.

Once she was removed from her car, the woman was treated on scene by medics, and then flown to Christiana Hospital on a Delaware State Police helicopter with chest injuries.

She was reported in stable condition. Her identity has not been released.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

