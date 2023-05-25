A mother is pleading guilty to killing her toddler and burying the little girl's body at a Smyrna softball field.
The charred remains of three-year-old Emma Grace Cole were found back in 2019. 31-year-old Kristie Haas was indicted in 2021 following a lengthy investigation by Smyrna Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies. She entered guilty pleas to charges of murder by abuse and neglect, endangering the welfare of a child and abuse of a corpse.
As part of the plea agreement, Haas will agree with the state's recommendation of 30 years in prison when she is sentenced at a later date according to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
Haas's husband Brandon Haas is set to go to trial in July.
“What this defendant did to her own daughter was heinous, and this week brings a complex and harrowing case to a just end,” Jennings said. “This conviction doesn’t just bring certainty in outcome and a lengthy sentence—it ensures that Emma’s young siblings, who would otherwise have been absolutely required to testify at trial, will not be re-traumatized by having to relive the terror of Emma’s last days. I’m enormously grateful to the DOJ team and many investigators who took on this difficult case; identified Emma; and ultimately secured justice. Today, like every day, we’re reminded to hold our young ones close.”
