A woman was rescued from a home in Newark Monday night after a tree came crashing down as a line of heavy thunderstorms moved through the area.
Firefighters were called to Squirrel Lane around 7:15 Monday night, June 21, 2021, and found a tree had smashed into the residence trapping the woman inside.
Crews from Aetna and Christiana fire companies used rescue struts to shore up the collapsed roof, and then went to work with a Sawzall to cut their way through rafters and tree branches to get to the victim whose arm was pinned.
She was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Two children in the home were unhurt.
Aetna fire officials say from the time of the call to removal of the victim was less than thirty minutes.