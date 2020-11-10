Five Points Fire Company stock photo

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced the woman rescued from a burning apartment building on Maryland Avenue on the evening of October 27, 2020, has died from her injuries.

70-year old Lillian Girdner was pulled from the structure by firefighters from Five Points Fire Company, treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics, and taken to Christiana Hospital.

She was transferred to Crozer Medical Center suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, but died on November 4, 2020.

Girdner is the 7th fire death recorded this year in Delaware.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

