What's the best way to celebrate a 50th birthday? Sharael Kolberg, of Laguna Beach, California, is celebrating hers by running a mile a day for 50 days with 50 virtual running partners, one new person each day in every state in the Union.
"I'm a recent breast cancer survivor, so I wanted to promote breast cancer awareness, and I'm doing that by running a mile with someone from each state," she said. "Anyone can log in to join us via Zoom. They can walk with us, run with us, or just sit on the couch and cheer us on. And during that one-mile walk, I'm talking about things like early detection, and getting your mammograms on time, and supporting women who are going through breast cancer right now, so that was really my goal."
Kolberg started on her birthday, August 11, 2020, and as she closes in on her goal of 50 miles in 50 states in 50 days--a goal you can follow along with at 50ForTheCure.org, where she details starting in Hawaii and ultimately ending in Maine on September 29th--she made it to Delaware on Monday, September 21, 2020, as she travels along the Eastern Seaboard.
In Delaware, she'll run with Bryan Shupe at 6 p.m.
"Today, I actually have a gentleman joining me. I've had three men that have decided to be my representatives from various states, which I thought was really awesome because people don't always know that men can get breast cancer as well, so it's important to talk about that too," she said. [Shupe and I] have only been in correspondence over email. I typically get to know people during my walk...It's been amazing because every day I get to meet someone new."
Starting out with two friends, Kolberg put out a call on social media to fill in the other 48 spots, and she's found some really inspiring and surprising stories along the way.
"In addition to meeting them. I get to see a little bit of every single state so it's awesome. The other day I was in Utah--virtually--and the person I was running with hiked up to the top of this mountain; at the top, there was a guy with a hang glider. And he was jumping off the top of this mountain and I got to see that virtually, so it's been really amazing."
The idea started back in 2018, when Kolberg was diagnosed with stage 2, triple negative breast cancer. She had to undergo 15 months of treatment that included two lumpectomies, five months of IV chemotherapy, six months of oral chemo, and 36 rounds of radiation. She lost her hair, eyelashes, and eyebrows, and 25 pounds, but "didn't lose my positive spirit!"
"It took me a couple months, and a lot of time and effort, but two days before my 50th birthday, I actually found my 50th runner, so it worked out great. And I'm so thrilled that I'm getting close to the end and have been able to achieve it, and hopefully have saved some lives in the process by promoting breast cancer awareness."
Kolberg hopes 50 For The Cure transitions seamlessly into October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the 31 For The Cure Challenge hosted by the Susan G. Koman Foundation. To join Kolberg's team throughout October, visit 50ForTheCure.org.