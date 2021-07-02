A 19-year-old was shot following an argument in a convenience store in Ogletown Thursday afternoon, authorities announced Friday.
According to Delaware State Police, the victim confronted two men in the Cigarette Outlet at 13 Salem Village Square around 1:10 p.m. on July 1, 2021. Once outside, one of the men retrieved a handgun from a vehicle parked n the fire lane and began shooting at the victim, who suffered a graze wound to her lower body.
Police said they located five shell casings at the scene. The victim was treated and released from an area hospital. There were no other injuries reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8471 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.