A 55-year-old woman was shot dead near Millville early Thursday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
Authorities said troopers responded to the 30000 block of Bethany Crest around 4:20 a.m. on October 21, 2021, for reports a woman had been shot and a male suspect had fled in a vehicle.
After a description of the suspect and his vehicle were broadcast to Delaware and surrounding Maryland police agencies, a Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy located the vehicle driving erratically along US50 near Tilghman Road, police said.
Police reported following the suspect, who they have not identified, and taking him into custody when he stopped at a residence in Hebron, Maryland. He is currently being held at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition.
The victim, pronounced dead at the scene, has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.741.2821 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.