New Castle County Police responded to a domestic related shooting in the Cynwyd Club Apartment Complex on Friday evening.
According to police, a 14 year old boy and a 41 year old man got into a physical altercation involving weapons earlier in the day, leading a 40 year old woman to come to the residence to confront the man with a baseball bat.
The 41 year old man, Michael Ruduszewski, allegedly shot the woman, giving her contusions to the head and wounds on her torso.
Ruduszewski left the scene with the boy, and called 911.
All three were admitted and released from the hospital.
Ruduszewski was taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies, including assault and child abuse.