Newark police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
They were called to a parking lot on the 800 block of Library Avenue at 2 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020. There, they found a woman who'd been shot in the foot.
Police said the woman was in a vehicle when her passenger side was struck by gunfire.
She was treated and released from a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Keld by telephone at 302.366.7100 ext. 3106 or by email at pkeld@newark.de.us. Tipsters can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.