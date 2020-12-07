shooting_investigation.jpg

Newark police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

They were called to a parking lot on the 800 block of Library Avenue at 2 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020. There, they found a woman who'd been shot in the foot.

Police said the woman was in a vehicle when her passenger side was struck by gunfire.

She was treated and released from a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Keld by telephone at 302.366.7100 ext. 3106 or by email at pkeld@newark.de.us.  Tipsters can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.

