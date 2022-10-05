New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night that resulted in a 41-year-old woman being hospitalized.
Officers responded to the unit block of Paynter Drive at 11:14 p.m. and discovered a victim who had been shot multiple times. Police and paramedics assisted the woman, who was taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital. She was reported to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information or possible video pertaining to the incident is asked to contact New Castle County Police (302-395-8137 or 302-573-2800) or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.