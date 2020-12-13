A woman was shot in Edgemoor Saturday night.
New Castle County Police were called to the area around Polk Drive for reports of gunfire at 9 p.m. on December 12, 2020.
There, they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was transported to the hospital, where at last check, she was listed in stable condition.
Her shooting was one in what turned out to be a violent weekend in New Castle County that left three people dead and two hurt.
A man was fatally shot in Middletown early Sunday morning. A man and woman were fatally shot outside Hunters Crossing apartments in Newark Saturday night.
A woman was also wounded in a barrage of bullets in Wilton Friday night.
Anyone with information on the Edgemoor shooting is asked to call Det. Thomas Bruhn at 302.395.8120 or via email at thomas.bruhn@newcastlde.gov. Tipsters can also Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.