A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the 2,900-block of Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington.
City Police said the victim was located at about 2:46 p.m. and arrived at a hospital in stable condition.
Police did not release additional details about the incident, but the investigation led to a traffic closure.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Wilmington Police at 302-576-3634 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.org