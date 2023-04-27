Dover Police are investigating a shooting that left a 47-year-old woman hospitalized Wednesday evening.
According to police, the woman was walking her dog on Schoolhouse Lane. Nearby, a group of people were arguing. Then, the woman heard gunshots and was wounded.
Someone drove the woman to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for treatment. Police as of midday Thursday did not have leads on possible suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.