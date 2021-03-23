A woman was stabbed to death in Red Lion Monday, New Castle County Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, officers located the victim with multiple stab wounds along County Road around 4:15 p.m. on March 23, 2021. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
Police said there's no further threat to the public, and a person of interest has been identified.
An investigation is ongoing, but in its early stages, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. John Mancuso at 302.395.2743 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.