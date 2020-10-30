A 25-year-old woman died after being stabbed in Wilmington late Thursday night.
Wilmington Police said the victim was stabbed in the 200 block of West 4th Street in the city's Quaker Hill section just before midnight on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
She was transported to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this active and ongoing investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Matthew Reiss at 302.576.3649 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.