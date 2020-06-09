A death investigation is underway in Dover after city authorities discovered a body in a commercial shed.
Dover Police said an employee at 511 Maple Parkway detected an odor coming from a shed on June 7, 2020, and notified authorities, who responded to the area and discovered a female body.
The woman appeared to have been homeless and living in the shed "for some time," prior to her death, authorities said, and they're now investigating her identity and the cause of her death.
Foul play is not suspected, according to police. Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.