Delaware State Police (DSP) are looking for some extra hands... in the sky.
DSP is now trying to increase the number of female pilots in their helicopters in the coming years by holding a seven week seminar for possible future pilots.
Carol Parton says that she was inspired to become a Trooper and DSP's first female helicopter pilot after speaking with an aviator after completing his mission.
Parton now wants to peak the interest of others to follow in her footsteps to become helicopter pilots too.
“Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” will be held every Thursday 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning on March 2, 2023.
Participants will primarily meet at the DSP Hanger located at the Summit Airport in Middletown, although there are two other possible locations depending on the weather.
Emails expressing interest in participating in the program will be taken until February 1, 2023 and should be sent to DSP_AviationAdmin@delaware.gov.