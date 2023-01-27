A woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for her role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, plus five years for submitting a false COVID-19 relief claim to the Small Business Administration.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, 40-year-old Denise Brown was day-to-day manager of drug-packaging operations in Bear and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
Brown was arrested at her King of Prussia home in September 2020. Earlier that year, prosecutors said the SBA provided her with $10,000 based upon a fraudulent COVID relief application.
Several other people were charged with taking part in what was known as the "Jamar Jackson" drug trafficking organization.
“Yesterday, the Court justly held Denise Brown accountable for her crimes. By trafficking large quantities of drugs from Mexico and distributing deadly fentanyl into our communities, the defendant put lives at risk. She also took advantage of government program designed to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. This sentence sends a message that those who aspire to profit from illegal activity – whether through drug distribution or fraud – will face significant punishment,” U.S. Attorney for District of Delaware David Weiss said.
“Yesterday’s sentence demonstrates the unwavering resolve of law enforcement to protect our community and economy against criminals engaged in drug trafficking and fraud,” Special Agent in Charge of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Philadelphia office William S. Walker said. “Through exceptional collaborative efforts, HSI and our partners aggressively identified and investigated the criminal activity in this case. This sentencing is proof positive that those who commit such crimes will be held accountable for their actions.”