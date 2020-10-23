Woodbridge High School will revert to a remote learning model until at least November 9, 2020, and the football team will lose three games, after the school reported multiple positive COVID-19 cases among staff members and students.
Woodbridge was one of four Delaware school districts to open the school year in a hybrid learning model.
The Delaware Division of Public Health is notifying anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive, and they may have to quarantine for 14 days before returning to school.
The decision also includes after-school activities and athletics.
That decision affects their 2019 state runners-up football team, who was supposed to open their season against Henlopen North rival Delmar later on Friday.
Their week two and three games against Milford and Lake Forest are also lost, meaning they are down to just four scheduled games.
Field hockey and volleyball each lose four games, boys soccer five games, and cross country two meets, although the scheduling flexibility of those sports may allow some to be rescheduled.
Woodbridge becomes the second Delaware high school to lose games due to COVID-19, following the announcement Thursday that William Penn boys soccer and volleyball will each miss two weeks.