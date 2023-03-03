Woodbridge's Payton Keeler and Reghan Robinson combined for 5 second-half three-pointers as the Blue Raiders rallied to defeat Archmere 42-36 on the road in the 2023 DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament's second round.
Archmere led 15-13 at the half, and swelled the lead to 26-20 with 2 minutes to go in the third quarter after a conventional three-point play by Lydia Scarpaci.
(VIDEO | Highlights of Woodbridge's win, comments from Keeler and Coach Isaiah Robinson)
Keeler would have the answer, hitting an immediate three-pointer in response, and then the fourth quarter's opening shot from behind to arc to knot the game at 26.
The game made it to 29-all with 3:30 to go when Robinson executed a crossover to get her defender to slip, and then buried a step-back three to give the Blue Raiders the lead for good.
After Archmere's Lucy Oliver hit a shot inside, Robinson again hit from behind the arc to get the game to 35-31 with 2:34 remaining.
Keeler and Robinson then hit four three throws to keep Archmere at bay, and finish off the seeded upset.
Robinson scored 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Blue Raiders, who picked up 11 points from Keeler -- all in the second half --, and 9 from Iyanna Mims.
The Blue Raiders advance to face No. 3 Cape Henlopen Monday night at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last weekend's Henlopen Conference Championship Game won by Cape 31-30.
Oliver led the Auks with 15 points.
2023 DIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SECOND ROUND
No. 1 Sanford 68, No. 16 St. Georges 9
No. 8 A.I. duPont 74, No. 9 Smyrna 60
No. 4 Tatnall 56, No. 13 Polytech 23
No. 5 Caravel 49, No. 12 Delmarva Christian 21
No. 2 Ursuline 59, No. 15 St. Elizabeth 33
No. 10 DMA 44, No. 7 Appoquinimink 29
No. 3 Cape 44, No. 14 Saint Mark's 43
No. 11 Woodbridge 42, No. 6 Archmere 36
2023 DIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS (Monday at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 A.I. duPont at No. 1 Sanford
No. 5 Caravel at No. 4 Tatnall
No. 10 DMA at No. 2 Ursuline
No. 11 Woodbridge at No. 3 Cape Henlopen