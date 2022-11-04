New Castle County's newest park, south of the C-and-D Canal, is now under construction.
The park will be located on Shallcross Lake Road north of Middletown. The site was announced three years ago. According to New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, several large community meetings and hundreds of completed surveys were reviewed in selecting the location and determining which amenities to include.
New Castle County Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Phillips is also a resident of the surrounding Middletown-Odessa-Townsend community.
"It means a lot to me with young children having having a place to go locally, to have them play on playground equipment and take walks in the park. I'm super-excited about next summer and what's to come," Phillips said during Friday's groundbreaking event.
"I think when we're done this will be a park that kids will want to come to from miles away, maybe not even just from below the canal but from anywhere throughout the state," Michael Clendaniel with New Castle County Public Works said.
The park, which is being built on land that was already owned by the county, will feature trails, a state-of-the-art playground, eight pickleball courts, two tennis courts and two basketball courts. Many trees will be planted, and meadows and a pond will also be created. Construction of the first phase is expected to be completed sometime in the summer of 2023.