The final full-service traffic light on Delaware Route 1 between I-95 and Lewes will be removed as part of a 3-year, $40 million project near Broadkill Beach that ceremonially began Tuesday.
DelDOT is beginning work on a plan that would elevate Route 1 over Route 16, that connects Milton and Broadkill, about 9 miles north of Lewes.
The project is expected to be finished in Fall 2015, and when finished would wrap up the steady removal of traffic lights to the Delaware beaches that began with the opening of the first New Castle County segment of Route 1 in the late 1980s, and highlighted by the completion of the Little Heaven interchange with Bowers Beach Road in 2019.
Route 1 also saw a light removed at Thompsonville Road in 2016, when an interchange was placed at that previous intersection.
The only other traffic signal was a southbound-only one at then-Diamond Materials opposite the Dover Air Force Base, but that was removed over a decade ago.
After the Route 16 interchange is in place, travelers exiting I-95 southbound onto Route 1 won't see a traffic light until the parking lot for St. Jude the Apostle Church just south of the Nassau Bridge, which is only operational during church events, and otherwise is flashing.
After that, is the Five Points intersection with Route 9, which begins the heart of Delaware's beach community, 78 miles south of I-95.
DelDOT is continuing to design a new intersection with Cave Neck Road in the Milton area, one design would send Cave Neck Road over Route 1, with roundabouts and non-signaled acceleration lanes help traffic flow onto the Coastal Highway.