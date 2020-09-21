Work release programs and visitation have been suspended at the Plummer Community Corrections Center to curb rising cases of COVID-19 at the Wilmington facility.
Nine inmates at the Plummer Community Corrections Center, so far, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.
The DOC said just two of the inmates are symptomatic. Approximately 80 inmates have tested negative for the contagious respiratory virus via rapid tests. PCR test results are still pending. Inmates who tested negative will continue to have symptoms surveyed for the next two weeks as a result of the positive tests in the facility.
The DOC tests all work release offenders proactively each week. Those who test positive are housed separately for inmates who are not sick, and their symptoms are carefully monitored.
Here's a look at the COVID-19 picture in Delaware's prisons--though not this document's last update was September 17, 2020, prior to the latest information found above on COVID-19 cases at Plummer Community Corrections Center.