A week-long heat wave is expected to commence Monday throughout Delaware, potentially bringing the hottest temperatures of 2021.
The National Weather Service is projecting high temperatures ranging from 90-95 degrees all week in Wilmington with heat index values launching towards the 105 range by the end of the week.
NBC10 meteorologist Steve Sosna said with dewpoints in the upper 60s for most of Monday, that's the day to go get projects done outdoors.
"Get your outdoor tasks done, and I'm talking about any of the strenuous stuff if you can like yard work, because by Tuesday or Wednesday it starts to get miserable."
"It just starts to get miserable, and at times dangerous, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and even the evenings won't be pretty."
Those dewpoints will start edging towards 74 or 75 degrees by mid-to-late week, and Sosna said that's when the heat affects everyone.
"When we're talking about humidity levels this high, the sweat on your body doesn't evaporate, that's when it becomes dangerous. That's a cooling mechanism your body does to naturally cool off. When you feel like 103-105, that's dangerous for healthy people, not just unhealthy people."
Sosna said if you want to escape the heat, head to the coast, where the temperatures might not reach 90 at any point.
"Big relief down at the beaches, certainly you guys get the relief. If you can make a trip down there, it will be well worth it with the sea breeze."
Temperatures are expected to retreat back into the mid-80s for next weekend.
Wilmington's hottest temperature thus far this year was a 97-degree scorcher on June 30 that capped off a four-day heat wave. A six-day stretch of 90+ weather from July 12-17 is currently Wilmington's longest heat wave of the year.
No record highs are currently expected to be breached, with all the records this week sitting at 99 degrees or higher.
The hottest Wilmington August day on record, and the state record, was a 107-degree day on August 7, 1918. It was 105 the next day.