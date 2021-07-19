A 64-year-old tree-cutting service employee was killed after being struck by a falling piece of a tree being cut down while he was working, Newark Police said Monday.
According to authorities, the man was working in the 200 block of Walker Way when he was struck by a piece of the tree he and another man were cutting down in the backyard of a residence there.
His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The incident is being investigated by the United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration, but authorities said incident appears to be an accident, and it's likely no further updates are anticipated.