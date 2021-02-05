Port rescue
New Castle County paramedics

Wilmington firefighters and New Castle County paramedics joined forces to help rescue a man who had been seriously injured while working on a dredging barge in the Delaware River.

Rescue crews were called to the Port of Wilmington around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, where the injured worker had been brought in on a private vessel.

Firefighters used a ladder truck and a stokes basket to lift the victim to shore where they were treated by medics and taken to Christiana Hospital.

Paramedics said the worker suffered critical injuries.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.