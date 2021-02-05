Wilmington firefighters and New Castle County paramedics joined forces to help rescue a man who had been seriously injured while working on a dredging barge in the Delaware River.
Rescue crews were called to the Port of Wilmington around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, where the injured worker had been brought in on a private vessel.
Firefighters used a ladder truck and a stokes basket to lift the victim to shore where they were treated by medics and taken to Christiana Hospital.
Paramedics said the worker suffered critical injuries.