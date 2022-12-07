A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022.
The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m.
New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the New Castle County Collapse Rescue team which includes Squad 4 from the Wilmington Fire Department, all rushed to the scene.
The worker was freed in about a half an hour, was treated on scene by medics, and taken to Christiana Hospital.