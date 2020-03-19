Find yourself working from home for the first time, maybe even with the kids? You're like thousands of Americans right now just trying to survive the coronavirus crisis.
Jill Panté, executive director of the Lerner Career Services Center at the University of Delaware, said kids being home from school adds an additional dynamic. It can be a challenge, but start by staying connected and on-point by using calendars and to-do lists to stay organized.
Also, the free tool, Slack--used by WDEL--creates an online community.
"It's not just an instant messenger, it really does help you kind of form that online community, so you definitely can see, who's there, who's online. Maybe you have a quick question that you can send somebody. You can create these groups with Slack so if you're working on various projects, and you have certain people that are within that group."
She said it's important to be over-communicative when working remotely, and if your manager hasn't set guidelines--ask for some.
"So that way there's nothing that leaves for interpretation....'everyone needs to be on [Slack]. I need do see that green dot next to your name. I need you to check in with me every hour, or I need you to do this and that, or at least chat with me.'"
Panté recommended CCing multiple people on emails too, so everyone stays in the loop.
But working from home is more than just communicating well. The best thing you can do for yourself to stay productive is to create a dedicated space in your home for work.
"It's not in the middle of your laundry room; it's not in the middle of your dining room; it's not in the middle of your kitchen, so if you have a space-- even if it's a corner--that's just yours, then when you're in that space then you are doing work. You're not thinking about laundry or what you're going to have for dinner...you've got to keep your mind set on work so when you're in that space that's what you're doing is you're working.
Don't get too bogged down in email and projects that you forget to walk around.
"Going into the kitchen, grabbing water, taking a walk outside--sometimes, people who work from they just kind of sit in their chair, and they just kind of stay there, so you have to build time into your schedule--just as if you were working in an office--where you would go down the hall and check in with somebody and talk to them. You would go for a walk around the block. You have to be--at least every hour--getting up and moving around."
Panté said "social distancing" should really be "physical distancing."
"You still need that socialization, you still need that opportunity to talk to a coworker about something that's going on at work, so you can't be afraid, also, to kind of pick the phone. Sometimes when you're in the office it makes it much easier, so when you're working from home, you really have to put forth that effort."
She suggested a happy hour or lunch on video-conferencing with your colleagues.
Panté, who's working from home with her 4-year-old and 8-year-old currently, said, for first-timers, they shouldn't be afraid to rely on your community for support, whether that's family or friends.
"I was checking in with a whole bunch of friends today...'hey if you need groceries, my Acme over here has some. I can go and swing and pick-up milk and leave it on your front-door if you need it. You definitely need to build that community because we're all sort of in this together, and not being afraid to ask for help."
Keeping the kids on a schedule too and being sure they're aware of the situation--that you're home working--even though they're off school is key. Panté developed a schedule for her kids, one that keeps them engaged.
"The different things that they'll be doing each hour...I wrote it out, they all had their sort of input, and then I posted it on the refrigerator, so each of them could go in and see--what are we doing this hour...bringing the kids in, if you can, if they're old enough, to that conversation."
She also offers incentives, like extra iPad time, for the 8-year-old reading aloud to the 4-year-old during scheduled reading time.
When online learning resumes for students, they'll have classwork to keep up with as well, taking a little stress off moms and dads working remotely.
And when all else fails, put the television on, and don't feel badly about it.
"If you put the TV on for an hour so you can kind of go to your email and get some work stuff done, and your 2-year-old is front of that TV for an hour, I say that's OK, and don't feel guilty about it. This is such a unique and challenging time...and some of the rules need to be put to the side or put in a parking lot, and you have to do the thing that you can to make the most of your day, and if that is giving them an iPad to do different activities--there's a lot of educational activities that you can do on an iPad...or on the TV there's a lot of educational shows on the TV. If those are the things you have to to do more than the two hours recommended, then you have to do what you have to do, and no one should make you feel guilty for doing that."