"We have a crisis on our roadways," according to Governor John Carney.
The governor spoke Wednesday at the Delaware Highway Memorial Garden at the Smyrna Rest Area, a place that honors the memory of people who lost their lives in traffic accidents. Members of law enforcement, the Delaware Department of Transportation and the General Assembly gathered in support of several new initiatives that are intended to improve safety on First State roadways.
"While we all remain committed to increasing enforcement, education and engineering solutions, it is our hope that these additional resources, proposed legislation and safety measures will also have an impact on the safety of our roadways," Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen said.
One new law being proposed would make it a reckless driving offense if a motorist is caught going 90 miles per hour or over on any Delaware roadway. State Senator Kyra Hoffner, D- Smyrna area, said a clear message must be sent: "such speeds are unsafe and subject to additional consequences beyond a speeding ticket."
Also under another bill, drivers would be required to move over (or reduce speed if a lane change is unsafe) for any vehicle that's pulled over and appears to be disabled - not just for police or emergency vehicles.
"This makes one aspect of responsible, mindful driving an enforceable statutory obligation, and I believe that can help us reorient ourselves as drivers to the gravity and privilege of driving on our roadways," State Senator Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman, D-Wilmington said.
One other bill would require newly licenses motorcyclists to wear a helmet during their first two years. Other legislation would strengthen child seat requirements.
And, under a bill supported by Representative Tim Dukes, R-Laurel, open containers of alcohol would be prohibited inside the passenger area of a vehicle that's being driven.
"“For too long, Delaware has been behind the curve on this very important public safety issue. Prohibiting passengers from having an open container in the vehicle they are riding in is another way to protect the motoring public at large. Whether you are the driver of a vehicle or the passenger, with this new bill, we are saying that it is against the law to have an open container of alcohol in the car. If it dissuades even one person from engaging in reckless or drunken driving, then we’ve accomplished our goal of protecting our roadways,” Dukes said.