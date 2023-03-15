The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has installed a new wrong way driving detection and alert system as part of a pilot program to try and prevent future highway tragedies.
DelDOT spokesman C. R. McLeod said the detection system is at the Exit #95 off-ramp from Route 1 northbound to Bay Road and Route 10 (E Lebanon Road) near the Dover Air Force Base North Gate.
"This was identified as a good spot to implement this new alert system, and really monitor how effective it is before we look at potentially installing it at other locations around the state," said McLeod.
Sensors that get tripped by a wrong way vehicle set off a chain of notifications.
"Immediately what will happen is signs on either side of the road that are illuminated with LEDs will begin flashing, and displaying 'wrong way' hopefully getting the driver's attention," said McLeod. "Having this type of system in place that will actually light up, and flash, and get your attention, that's what we're hoping will be the case here to prevent these incidents from happening."
McLeod is realistic that some wrong way drivers may be under the influence, and so in addition to the flashing warning lights, DelDOT's Traffic Management Center (TMC) is notified.
"In these types of scenarios seconds count," said McLeod. "They're immediately able to pull up a camera, identify the vehicle, alert state police of the incident, of the type of vehicle that we're seeing. We also are able now to automatically put up signs on variable message boards to alert that northbound traffic there is potentially a vehicle traveling the wrong way.
"Just trying to help prevent those types of incidents from happening where an unsuspecting driver encounters a vehicle - no one ever thinks that they're going to encounter a vehicle going the wrong way - and ultimately it's too late to react."
McLeod said transportation officials had previously been looking at the wrong way detection system, but 2022 was especially bad.
"Seven fatal crashes involving wrong way driving and there were twelve fatalities. That is a very stark number," said McLeod.
The new system cost about $125,000 to install.
"If it prevents one wrong way driver from getting on that road and going the wrong way, it's money well spent," said McLeod.