A construction worker was injured at the site of the former GM plant on Boxwood Road around 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Reports indicated the workman may have been struck by a pipe and landed in a ditch.
Firefighters from Five Points and Cranston Heights Fire companies responded to the scene and officials said they set up a rigging system to remove the injured worker.
The victim was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics for what were described as non-life threatening injuries, and then taken to Christiana Hospital.