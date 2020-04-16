Five Points Fire Company stock photo
Five Points Fire Company

A construction worker was injured at the site of the former GM plant on Boxwood Road around 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Reports indicated the workman may have been struck by a pipe and landed in a ditch.

Firefighters from Five Points and Cranston Heights Fire companies responded to the scene and officials said they set up a rigging system to remove the injured worker.

The victim was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics for what were described as non-life threatening injuries, and then taken to Christiana Hospital.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.