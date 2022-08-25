NCC EMS medic unit stock photo
Mike Phillips

A 51-year old man sustained an electric shock while working in a bucket truck along Route 40 in the area of Rickey Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022.

New Castle County paramedics and Christiana firefighters responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m.

According to medics, bystanders assisted in getting the worker down from the bucket.

He was treated at the scene and then flown to Christiana Hospital by a Delaware State Police helicopter in critical condition.

Delaware State Police are investigating.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.