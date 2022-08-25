A 51-year old man sustained an electric shock while working in a bucket truck along Route 40 in the area of Rickey Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022.
New Castle County paramedics and Christiana firefighters responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m.
According to medics, bystanders assisted in getting the worker down from the bucket.
He was treated at the scene and then flown to Christiana Hospital by a Delaware State Police helicopter in critical condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating.