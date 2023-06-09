They are celebrating a world championship at North Star Elementary School.
A group of 4th and 5th graders competed in a division with 77 teams from across the world at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals held on May 27, 2023, on the campus of Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan, and emerged as the best in the world.
Odyssey of the Mind fosters creative problem-solving skills, promotes teamwork and collaboration, and encourages creative expression and effective communication.
Parent/coach Deanna Bledsoe said there are two components to the program: the first is a long term assignment that includes not just problem solving but a presentation with costumes, props, and a song, all on a set budget.
The team competed in the Vehicle Problem category where they designed and constructed a two-person, ride-on vehicle with a battery-powered drill propulsion system.
"A lot of duct tape, a lot of hot glue, a lot of staples, and a lot of cardboard and paint, but it's pretty amazing what they come up with," said Bledsoe. "My kids this year learned sewing, how to sew because they had to sew certain components. They learned how to use power tools, like drills, and how to safely use saws."
The team's interpretation of the Vehicle Problem was titled "Pirates and the Treasure" with a party pizza mobile operated by the Pepperoni Pirates.
The second segment of the competition is a spontaneous problem solving situation.
"It's come in, here's a problem, eight minutes, figure it out," said Bledsoe. "They're given a problem on the spot and it will be something like you have three minutes to think about it, five minutes to do it, and in eight minutes you're done."
North Star had multiple teams competing in Michigan among thousands of students from across the globe ranging in age from elementary to high school.
"They have a big opening ceremony like the Olympics," said Bledsoe. "So ten thousand people in the Michigan State University arena."
According to Bledsoe it's the first time in the 43 years that Delaware schools have been participating in Odyssey of the Mind that a local elementary school has won its division at the World Finals.
Participation in the program took a significant time commitment.
"These kids spent every Sunday afternoon since October working together on this project and overcame many setbacks," Bledsoe said. "I’m impressed at how much they’ve learned and matured as a team during the course of the year and to become this well-bonded team with a strong sense of trust, support, and camaraderie."
Bledsoe said the multiple components of problem solving and performance require kids with different strengths and interests.
"So you get these kids with all these different personalities, and that's what you need," she said. "We don't want a team full of engineers because then we have a great vehicle but no story."