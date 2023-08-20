If you're drawn to equestrian events, you'll want to be at Fair Hill in Cecil County this October for the return of the Maryland Five Star.
Maryland Five Star President and CEO Jeff Newman said his event, scheduled this year for October 19th through 22nd, is one of only seven like it in the world, and is kind of an equestrian triathlon.
"The first phase is dressage, which is essentially like figure skating for horses, and then the second phase is cross-country, which is really what defines eventing--it's a four-mile course (on which) horses have to go through incredible obstacles, and then the last phase is show jumping," said Newman.
Maryland won a bid to host the event back in 2019, the first Maryland Five Star was in 2021, and this sport, known as "Eventing," or "Horse Trials", has been featured in the Olympics since 1912.
Find out more about the Maryland Five Star at marylandfivestar.us or by calling 410-MD-5- STAR.