"We're losing people to Amazon," said Delaware Health and Social Services (DHSS) Secretary Molly Magarik Tuesday. "It used to be maybe the skilled clinician-type jobs, but we're seeing supervisors, managers, we're seeing people leave for the private sector, and it's creeping up in pay grades. It's not just the lower pay grade employees. It's accountants, HR people. It's really, sadly, across the board, people are choosing to walk away from state government right now."
During a budget hearing before the Joint Finance Committee on February 22, 2022, Magarik said a proposed increase in pay would be integral to begin addressing vacancy rates that are skyrocketing among better financial prospects in the private sector.
Rep. Kim Williams asked DHSS Associate Deputy Secretary Dava Newnam if she could fill the committee in on how many of the department's employees are receiving state assistance.
"No, but we could probably tell you, based on their salary, how many would qualify," Newnam said. "But whether or not they've applied, whether or not they're actively receiving, we wouldn't necessarily be able to connect those two dots."
It might ultimately cost the state less to increase pay to a point where they wouldn't need government assistance through things like Medicare or child care subsidization, Williams noted--an idea fully supported by Magarik.
"It's hard, without really doing a person-by-person calculation, but I think, to your point, that's really why we were excited to see in the governor's recommended budget this pay increase," the secretary said. "And we know it's difficult and [the JFC has] a lot of competing priorities, but we're really worried about service continuity and our ability to provide services if we continue on the current trajectory of vacancies and difficulty filling positions."
The governor's recommended increase targets providing more aid for those lower on the payscale, Magarik said, which is particularly helpful since the breadth of the DHSS results in a number of divisions with a significant number of workers on the lower end of the spectrum. This is especially true of the three long-term care facilities operated by the DHSS, which employ housekeepers, food service workers, and laundry workers, all of which make up positions under that designation.
"You can see in the paygrades, some of our lowest paygrades are administrative positions, despite the amazing work that they do," Magarik said. "You can start as an admin--what's considered an Admin I, entry level admin--you're making 20-something-thousand dollars. It's just not comparable to what's in the private sector, and that would be a group that is benefited, especially, by this this pay policy change."
The department currently has a standing vacancy rate of 22%, but that number, significant as it is, belies the true desperation they can face at times.
"Those are positions that are not filled. That does not take into account people out on COVID leave, people out on short-term disability, long-term disability, paid leave, etc," Magarik said. "At one point, during the height of the Omicron surge, [certain divisions were] reporting some units having as high as a 50% vacancy rate."
And, while overtime work comes with overtime pay, Magarik said two years into the pandemic, those opportunities for increased salary aren't as appealing to exhausted healthcare and social workers, like the long-term care facility workers who are working what Newnam described as "unprecedented overtime."
"They're looking to see what's in the governor's recommended budget," Magarik said. "Which is a sustained increase to their base salary."