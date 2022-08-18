Wilmington Police are charging a man with murder for a shooting two summers ago in the city.
32-year-old Timothy Thomas is accused of gunning down 37-year-old Andre Hickson on July 6, 2020 on the 800 block of East 13th Street in the city's Northeast side.
A New Castle County grand jury returned an indictment against Thomas, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, for first-degree murder and two firearms offenses.
Thomas remains in custody at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.