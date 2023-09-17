Wilmington police are investigating a pair of weekend shootings, one of which involved a 14-year-old victim.
They located a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the unit block of West 30th Street, police said.
Officers found an 18-year-old man wounded along the 500 block of North Madison Street shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
Both victims are hospitalized in stable condition, and police are asking anyone with information on the Saturday shooting to call Detective Joran Merced at 302.576.3637, and anyone with information on the Friday shooting can call Detective Brendan Shea at 302.576.3649.
Tipsters with information on either shooting can contact Delaware Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.