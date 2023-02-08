Jadeson Smith

Wilmington Police have arrested 25-year old Jadeson Smith of Newark in connection with a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023.

Officers responded to the 800 block of West 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. and found a 27-year old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Smith was identified as a suspect and captured later Tuesday. He's now being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution under $51,200 cash-only bail on the following charges:

  • Assault (First Degree)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
  • Criminal Mischief Over $1,000
  • Discharging a Firearm on a City Street
  • Possession of Marijuana

Later Tuesday night around 11:15 p.m. a shooting was reported in the area of 7th and Union streets.

Police found a 39-year old man with a gunshot wound. He was listed in stable condition.

