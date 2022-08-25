Wilmington Police Chief Robert announced the death of K-9 Axel on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, due to an illness.
Axel, a male German Shepherd, had been with the department for six-and-a-half years.
Axel was trained in drug detection and was assigned to the Special Operations Division with handler Master Corporal Daniel Humphrey.
Among Axel's drug recoveries was 80 kilos of cocaine seized at the Port of Wilmington.
Axel also participated in community demonstrations, and visited several dozen schools and community organizations.