Two men are being charged in a Wilmington cold case murder.
Murad Diggs, 39, and Raheem Brown, 33, are charged in the shooting death of Terrance Kinard, 34, who was gunned down in May 2016 in the city's Hilltop neighborhood.
WPD's Cold Case Unit never stopped investigating the shooting. Cold Case Investigator Steven Rizzo presented the case before the New Castle County Grand Jury on Monday, which returned indictments against both suspects.
Both suspects were already incarcerated on unrelated matters.
They're facing charges of first-degree murder.
For information about other cold cases in Wilmington, visit www.WilmingtonDE.gov/ColdCase.