Nearly seven years after it happened, the suspects in a 17-year-old boy's murder are still at large, and Wilmington police are asking for your help tracking them down.
Two other boys went to Lamar Wilmer's home and asked his mother if he could come out and talk back on December 9, 2013, police said.
Lamar told his mom he knew the boys and the three talked for a few minutes before one of the boys pulled a gun and fired.
The suspects took off, and Lamar was able to get back into his house, but died in the living room.
Police are asking anyone who may know something about Lamar Wilmer's murder to call the WPD Cold Case Unit:
- The Cold Case Unit office can be reached at 302.576.3937
- Investigator Robert Partlow can be reached at 302.650.3967 or Robert.Partlow@cj.state.de.us
- ATF Special Agent Veronica Hnat can be reached at (302) 275.0369 or Veronica.M.Hnat@usdoj.gov
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.