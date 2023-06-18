Wilmington police are warning you about a phone scam in which a fraudster tries to get money from victims by claiming they're in trouble with the law.
They've learned a man calling himself Sergeant Andrew Conine has been calling people and saying he needs their personal information in connection with a "confidential matter," police said.
The bogus cop then tells victims there's a warrant out for them or a member of their family, or that a charge is pending, and the victim can avoid being arrested by making a payment.
Police remind you they never call members of the public to ask for money, and if anyone is charged with a crime or has an outstanding warrant, the only way to resolve the situation is to appear in person at the police station or the court that issued the warrant.
Police say this scam is similar to one reported recently in which con artists claiming to be with the New Castle County Sheriff's Department used the same M-O.
If you've gotten one of these scam calls, you can report it by calling Wilmington police at 302.654.5151.