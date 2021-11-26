Every Delaware veteran deserves a wreath at their gravesite this holiday season, but donations to Wreaths Across America in Delaware are down dramatically this year.
Jessica Jensen, Communications Officer for the Delaware Office of Veterans Services, said they're in dire straits.
"We have 17,000 deceased veterans in our Bear cemetery alone, and as of right now, we only have 2,500 wreaths," said Jensen. "It's not a nationwide thing, it's a Delaware-specific thing."
Jensen said the shortage is not a supply chain issue, and it's not tied to the Christmas tree shortage either.
"All of our wreaths come from the northeast--they have a farm--and they're more than capable of providing as many as we need. It is the donations. We're not sure if it's because of the unemployment rates or whether people are just having a hard time even funding their own holiday expenses, but we just have not seen the numbers that we've seen in previous years."
To donate specifically to a Delaware cemetery through Wreaths Across America, click here and select a Delaware cemetery. A single wreath costs $15.
"Usually, we are very fortunate to have so many volunteers, but donations this year are falling a little further behind than we expected," said Jensen.
Donations are accepted through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Wreaths Across America's unveiling will be December 18, 2021. Events begin at 10:30 a.m. with families of fallen veterans attending first.
"We want to make sure that they are designated the moments that they need to lay it on their loved ones' graves, and the ceremony will start at noon, and then, the public volunteers that would like to help us cover the remainder of the graves will be allowed in at that time."
Once all the wreaths are placed on gravesites, Jensen called it a site to behold.
"It's really a serene, breath-taking moment, especially if there's just a little bit of snow on the ground, it's just one of the most beautiful things you will ever see," she said.