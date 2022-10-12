Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.