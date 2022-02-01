One person was seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash on the Roth Bridge Tuesday morning, February 1, 2022.
The wreck happened around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 1 at mid-span of the bridge over the C & D Canal.
Delaware State Police told WDEL News that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it hit a tractor trailer head-on.
New Castle County paramedics said Delaware City and Port Penn firefighters spent 30 minutes rescuing the driver of the SUV, who was then flown to Christiana Hospital by a Delaware State Police helicopter.
The 55-year-old man was listed in serious condition.
The wreck resulted in a fuel leak from the truck which required a hazardous materials response from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and Belvedere Fire Company's Hazardous Materials unit.
The southbound lanes of the bridge were closed for four hours during the clean up.