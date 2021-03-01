The bank that traces its Delaware roots back to 1832 has been added to an exclusive list.
Starting Monday, March 1, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, was being added to the Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600® list.
According to S & P Global, the SmallCap 600® measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.
The index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and financially viable.
"Being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 reaffirms our commitment to long term growth and sustainable high performance as the largest, locally headquartered bank in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware markets," said Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
"Joining others in the Index is an honor. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and generating long term value for our stakeholders.”
According to WSFS, at the end of calendar year 2020 the bank had 14.3 billion dollars in assets on its balance sheet.
The company operates 112 offices across five states, including 42 in Delaware.
WSFS was also included earlier this month in the top ten on the Forbes 12th Annual America’s Best Banks list.
After debuting last year at #48, WSFS this year was ranked #10.