A World War II-era ship will now have a second life at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off the Delaware coast.
The John S. Dempster Jr., a decommissioned fast-supply ship, becaomes the fourth of its kind that DNREC has used to augment the Del-Jersey-Land Inshore Reef.
The reef is about 26 nautical miles off of the Lewes, Cape May, and Ocean City, Maryland coasts, and the goal is for them to attract fish, and ultimately, anglers, to that point.
DNREC says tautog, black sea bass, and flounder can often be caught in that area in the summer.
The largest ship in the reef is the destroyer ex-USS Arthur W. Radford, which at 568 feet is the largest ship reefed on the East Coast.
In addition to old ships, the Delaware Artificial Reef Program also has used two million tons of rock, 100,000 tons of concrete, 86 tanks, and 1,329 retired subway cars.