A second World War II fire control tower has been opened to the public along the Delaware coastline.
Tower 3, located off of Tower Road just south of Dewey Beach, was restored in a $1.7 million project that will allow visitors to climb to the top and get a unique view of the Delaware coastline.
“Many people have been waiting for the day they can walk to the top of Tower 3. We are honored and proud to preserve this piece of Delaware’s World War II history and excited for visitors to learn about and enjoy it,” said. DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
“A trip to the tower makes a great excuse to get outside on Earth Day and enjoy views of the ocean, beach, dunes and inland bays. The wetlands visible to the south are some of the most productive ecosystems on the planet, right here in Delaware.”
The 11 Delaware towers, along with four more on the New Jersey side of the Delaware Bay, were part of Fort Miles, a defense position that ultimately went unused during the war, but was designed to protect interests up the Delaware Bay and River, including Philadelphia and Wilmington.
The updated tower includes a metal spiral staircase to the top, lighting, safety netting and handrails at the top, and exhibits about the fire control tower system.
Nearby, the Towers Beach parking lot and bathhouse ramp were also recently renewed.
Tower 3 joins Tower 7, located in the Fort Miles section of Cape Henlopen State Park, as being available for the public to climb.
Fundraising for Tower 3 began 15 years ago, with the construction project starting in 2019.