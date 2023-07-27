Soaring temperatures don't necessarily need to send your electric bill soaring.
According to Delmarva Power, a few simple steps could help keep power costs under control:
-close the blinds and drapes during the day
-set the thermostat up a few degrees if health permits.
-ceiling fans can help
-make sure ducts and vents are not blocked by items such as furniture
-and, consider delaying the use of large appliances until the evening, such as washers, dryers and dishwashers
Downstate, Delaware Electric Cooperative refers to its customers as "members." It is a not-for-profit utility. DEC regularly issues "Beat the Peak" Alerts that encourage members to conserve electricity use during the hottest times of the day, when power is at a premium.